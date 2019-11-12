Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Lawsuit Claims Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Benefiting from Child Labor

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
New Lawsuit Claims Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Benefiting from Child Labor

New Lawsuit Claims Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Benefiting from Child Labor

A new lawsuit from the organization International Rights Advocates claim that Apple, Tesla, Dell, Alphabet, and Microsoft have benefited from child labor in African cobalt mines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lawsuit claims Apple ‘aided and abetted’ forced child labor in cobalt mines

Apple, Google, Microsoft, Tesla and Dell have all been accused of ‘aiding and abetting’ the use...
9to5Mac - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


U.S. Tech Giants Sued Over Child Labor In Congo

A federal class-action lawsuit has been filed against five U.S. tech giants accusing them of aiding...
RTTNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Farfamaga

farfamaga RT @Alonsojoao2: Apple, Microsoft, Tesla accused of profiting from child labor in cobalt mines . Cobalt is an essential element in the rec… 5 hours ago

JohnLukoda

Lukoda John Bosco RT @BakerMachado: Happy #NationalTwinDay! Here are your @cheddar business headlines for December 18. - Bed Bath & Beyond CEO fires six s… 5 hours ago

BakerMachado

Baker Machado Happy #NationalTwinDay! Here are your @cheddar business headlines for December 18. - Bed Bath & Beyond CEO fires… https://t.co/rZuUwa5Dh3 7 hours ago

Alonsojoao2

Alonsojoao Apple, Microsoft, Tesla accused of profiting from child labor in cobalt mines . Cobalt is an essential element in… https://t.co/kcjhHqBbhU 15 hours ago

TopClassActions

Top Class Actions A class action against @Apple @Microsoft @Dell and @Tesla claims that the businesses are using child labor in the D… https://t.co/TSAe7Xd6Lo 16 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Apple, Google, Microsoft, Tesla and Dell sued over child labour in Africa @Apple @Google @Microsoft @Tesla @Dell https://t.co/sckbcIonM4 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple and Google are being sued over alleged child labor [Video]Apple and Google are being sued over alleged child labor

Families from the Democratic Republic of Congo are suing some of the world's biggest tech firms. Here's why.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Jim Cramer: Here's Why 'Project Nightingale' Is Bad News For Google [Video]Jim Cramer: Here's Why 'Project Nightingale' Is Bad News For Google

Jim Cramer tells TheStreet's Katherine Ross that breaking news surrounding Google's secret 'Project Nightingale' isn't going away anytime soon, and that watching the stock price today isn't an..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.