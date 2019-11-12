|
New Lawsuit Claims Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Benefiting from Child Labor
A new lawsuit from the organization International Rights Advocates claim that Apple, Tesla, Dell, Alphabet, and Microsoft have benefited from child labor in African cobalt mines.
