The Knight Before Christmas VS The Princess Switch

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:13s - Published < > Embed
The Knight Before Christmas vs.

The Princess Switch, it’s a battle of the Vanessa Hudgens holiday rom-coms!
The Knight Before Christmas vs.

The Princess Switch, it’s a battle of the Vanessa Hudgens holiday rom-coms!




Tweets about this

softlyacai

𝐢𝐠:𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐢 🍡 •the princess switch •a christmas prince •a christmas star •the knight before christmas •get santa 10 minutes ago

alfacevingadora

Jingle Bells Let's get started with the Xmas movies marathon: - The Holiday ✔️ - Mean Girls - Home Alone - Home Alone 2 - How t… https://t.co/863owX1kd9 7 hours ago

VOGUEIndia

VOGUE India ’Tis the season to curl up in bed and watch a sappy Christmas movie! https://t.co/vqpNx7oQY6 10 hours ago

zulaiqays

zulaiqa “you know, we all grow up fantasizing about being a princess, and finding true love with a knight in shining armor,… https://t.co/51Sj3QriMa 14 hours ago

alyssalflynn

Alyssa Flynn @sarahhollowell Considering they reference a trip to Aldovia in The Knight Before Christmas, I'd say you're correct… https://t.co/zAu3jJ6CQE 16 hours ago

cruzzzkim

kim @kimbesss A Christmas prince (son 3), the princess switch y the Knight before Christmas 17 hours ago

thelilynews

The Lily With ‘The Princess Switch’ and ‘The Knight Before Christmas,’ the actress is all-in on Christmas cheer. https://t.co/4kVnF15vDb 23 hours ago

Julia32286021

Julia So Christmas prince, princess switch, knight before Christmas are in the same universe. Should we expect some sort… https://t.co/WFn7yZCUwZ 23 hours ago

