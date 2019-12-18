Teenager jailed for life for gang murder of 14-year-old boy

Teenager Ayoub Majdouline has been jailed for life for the gang murder of a 14-year-old boy who was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death.

Drug dealer Majdouline, 19, was one of five youths linked to the Mali Boys who drove around east London in a stolen Mercedes looking for members of the Beaumont Crew gang to attack.