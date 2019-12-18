Global  

Black Bear Hunting Season Being Extended By Four Days In New Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
The number of bears killed hasn't met what officials expected, so bear hunters can continue until Saturday.
