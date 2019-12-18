Biden: ‘I Don’t Doubt That President Trump Has A High IQ

Terry Martin @ROHLL5 If that man becomes President? What a nightmare. I suppose other world leaders will meet with him at whatev… https://t.co/UIoKJHUzsh 15 hours ago

NumisBit🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @AceBurford Well...he didn’t need to be an American to be President so I doubt they’d hold him to that standard for… https://t.co/3nXrg97dYy 21 hours ago

Michael Cocci Chris Stirewalt on a potential Biden running mate: 'Unless the ghost of Dwight Eisenhower shows up, I doubt that he… https://t.co/gL2vyQM3Eg 2 days ago

Marsha 🌟 🌟 🌟 Every President that was an Attorney lost his Law license including Oba for Corruption! And Biden thinks Obama shou… https://t.co/ShvLnPQmKB 2 days ago

Dem-#Resist #Medicare4All #BlueNoMatterWho If there was ever any doubt that Biden should NOT be president ... just the fact he said he would consider it is en… https://t.co/nZPV4ok6Qa 2 days ago

Donna Graves It definitely should. But, I doubt that very much. Children of "MAFIA DEMS" get away with it. The MAFIA DEMS see to… https://t.co/jXlxPF8Eo0 2 days ago

DRPHILGOOD✝️✝️✝️ RT @militarysweep: #TWGRP @realDonaldTrump LOL.. Oh my Lord.. I doubt there is a republican alive that would serve under you creepy little… 2 days ago