Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Biden: ‘I Don’t Doubt That President Trump Has A High IQ

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:05s - Published < > Embed
Biden: ‘I Don’t Doubt That President Trump Has A High IQBiden: ‘I Don’t Doubt That President Trump Has A High IQ.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1luckyterry

Terry Martin @ROHLL5 If that man becomes President? What a nightmare. I suppose other world leaders will meet with him at whatev… https://t.co/UIoKJHUzsh 15 hours ago

Btully41Tully

NumisBit🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @AceBurford Well...he didn’t need to be an American to be President so I doubt they’d hold him to that standard for… https://t.co/3nXrg97dYy 21 hours ago

cocci_michael

Michael Cocci Chris Stirewalt on a potential Biden running mate: 'Unless the ghost of Dwight Eisenhower shows up, I doubt that he… https://t.co/gL2vyQM3Eg 2 days ago

MarshaMetal

Marsha 🌟 🌟 🌟 Every President that was an Attorney lost his Law license including Oba for Corruption! And Biden thinks Obama shou… https://t.co/ShvLnPQmKB 2 days ago

GOPAreCorrupt

Dem-#Resist #Medicare4All #BlueNoMatterWho If there was ever any doubt that Biden should NOT be president ... just the fact he said he would consider it is en… https://t.co/nZPV4ok6Qa 2 days ago

DonnaGr49191864

Donna Graves It definitely should. But, I doubt that very much. Children of "MAFIA DEMS" get away with it. The MAFIA DEMS see to… https://t.co/jXlxPF8Eo0 2 days ago

phil_drphilgood

DRPHILGOOD✝️✝️✝️ RT @militarysweep: #TWGRP @realDonaldTrump LOL.. Oh my Lord.. I doubt there is a republican alive that would serve under you creepy little… 2 days ago

militarysweep

we are still coming 4u #TWGRP @realDonaldTrump LOL.. Oh my Lord.. I doubt there is a republican alive that would serve under you creepy li… https://t.co/py8zBs0fXt 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15 [Video]Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House. Last week, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Avoiding Senate Impeachment Trial To 'Protect Sleepy Joe Biden' [Video]Trump Accuses Democrats Of Avoiding Senate Impeachment Trial To 'Protect Sleepy Joe Biden'

President Trump slammed Democrats.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.