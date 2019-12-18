Remembering Coach Pat Olmi

Returned a no- true bill on both charges.- - after working more than 30 year- in the harrison county- school district... students,- faculty, and staff are- shocked at the news of the- sudden passing... of former - harrison central head baseball- coach pat olmi.

- yesterday, olmi died at the age- of 61 at ocean springs singing- river hospital after suffering - heart attack.

- he served as skipper of the red- rebels for 21 years until he- retired in 2017.- olmi's co-workers and former- students say his shoes- will never be filled... and he- will never be forgotten.- - "coach is my best friend.

It's- going to be - hard every day to not pick the- phone up see his name and - collett call him.

It's gonna be- hard moving forward a lot of hi- former players and a few of his- current players on- the team and a lot of my- softball players just so lots o- - - - people have been a big- outpouring of love thoughts and- prayers."

- "things that people never forge- just him- being everywhere and always - being there for anybody who - needed him.

The thing i think - - - - people love the most about him- was you knew he was telling you- the truth and you - knew we cared about you i know- it's gonna be tough right now - - - - but we're gonna be able to look- back and everybody's going to b- so happy that with just the tim- they had- with him and for the impact he- - - - had on so many peoples lives- funeral arragements are still i-