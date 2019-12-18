Global  

Remembering Coach Pat Olmi

After working more than 30 years in the Harrison County School District, students, faculty, and staff are shocked at the news of the sudden passing of former Harrison Central Baseball Coach Pat Olmi.
Returned a no- true bill on both charges.- - after working more than 30 year- in the harrison county- school district... students,- faculty, and staff are- shocked at the news of the- sudden passing... of former - harrison central head baseball- coach pat olmi.

- yesterday, olmi died at the age- of 61 at ocean springs singing- river hospital after suffering - heart attack.

- he served as skipper of the red- rebels for 21 years until he- retired in 2017.- olmi's co-workers and former- students say his shoes- will never be filled... and he- will never be forgotten.- - "coach is my best friend.

It's- going to be - hard every day to not pick the- phone up see his name and - collett call him.

It's gonna be- hard moving forward a lot of hi- former players and a few of his- current players on- the team and a lot of my- softball players just so lots o- - - - people have been a big- outpouring of love thoughts and- prayers."

- "things that people never forge- just him- being everywhere and always - being there for anybody who - needed him.

The thing i think - - - - people love the most about him- was you knew he was telling you- the truth and you - knew we cared about you i know- it's gonna be tough right now - - - - but we're gonna be able to look- back and everybody's going to b- so happy that with just the tim- they had- with him and for the impact he- - - - had on so many peoples lives- funeral arragements are still i-




Recent related videos from verified sources

Funeral arrangements set for Coach Olmi [Video]Funeral arrangements set for Coach Olmi

This Friday the community will remember and honor the life of former Red Rebel Baseball Coach Pat Olmi.

