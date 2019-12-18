Global  

Are The Dems Setting Themselves Up For Disaster?

Former VP Joe Biden has remained on top of the Democratic field since he announced his candidacy.

Ryan Cooper of The Week says that Democrats are "sleepwalking their way into a Biden disaster." Cooper says that Biden will lose the general election against Trump.

He points out that Biden has not galvanized the left.

He has not been able to articulate why he is the best choice for a young, more progressive party.

Biden's lackluster fundraising has give Democrats cause for concern.

Still, Biden's poll numbers are unshakable.
