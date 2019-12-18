Global  

Japanese journalist wins damages over alleged rape

Japanese journalist Shiori Ito has won damages from a well-known reporter she accuses of raping her.

It&apos;s a high-profile victory for Japan&apos;s #MeToo movement, which struggles with a culture of silence over sexual assault.

Lucy Fielder reports
