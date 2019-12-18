Australia records its hottest ever day

Australia is, quite literally, sizzling.

According to scientists, Tuesday (December 17) marked its hottest day on record, an average maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius.

That's 105.6 Fahrenheit.

But the country isn't just experiencing a very hot Christmas, but a very burnt one too.

A scorched tree made from charred logs has been set up in Sydney.

As a poignant reminder of the bushfires that have ravaged Australia's east for weeks, says installation artist James Dive.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BURNT CHRISTMAS TREE INSTALLATION ARTIST JAMES DIVE SAYING: "Going out there was probably the most impactful part of this whole process.

I think you see it on the news.

You see it in the papers.

But, really going out there, I came back with sort of two impressions.

One, was the scale of it.

It really does hit you.

The silence of it.

No birds, everything's just left.

But then, I suppose the other part too was seeing the resilience, I mean, seeing the Australian bush already bouncing back.

Like seed pods, everything opening up.

So, you really came back with mixed feelings." Fire authorities in the state of New South Wales said on Wednesday (December 18) there were 100 fires, half of them uncontained.

Blazes have killed six people, destroyed more than 700 homes, and burned nearly 3 million acres of bushland.

The extreme conditions have been exacerbated by a warming world, triggering large-scale protests in a country that is committed to exploiting its vast coal reserves.