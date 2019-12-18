Digital Trends Live 12.18.19 - Cooking Demo With Impossible Burger + Panic! At The Disco

On the show today: We'll be cooking some holiday appetizers with Impossible Foods' Head of Culinary J Michael Melton; Panic!

At the Disco's Dan Pawlovich on his 3D-printed drums; Evan Shapiro and The National Lampoon Radio Hour; Google, Amazon & Apple partner to define smart home standards; Ring hacker obtain's woman's account credentials, spies & talks to her in camera; NBC's Peacock app likely priced at $10 per month for ad free binging; Lilium shows of further VTOL testing; Veo Technologies 4K cameras used to film soccer matches without cameramen; A new supersonic jet that may actually be quiet...AKA The Sonic Thump.