Things You Didn't Know About Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is one of the biggest stars in the world.

But, Business Insider has revealed something about the actor most of his fans don't know.

He's "not much of a crier" while watching movies, but "How to Train Your Dragon" got to him.

He enjoys producing more than acting.

He dropped out of college to pursue acting, just two credits shy of achieving a journalism degree.

He has a pilot's license and said that ex-wife Angelina Jolie "got me into it." His favorite candy is Twizzlers.
