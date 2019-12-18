Markiplier Explores His Impact on the Internet

What kind of impact has Markiplier had on the internet?

WIRED combs the web for data about Markiplier and presents all the information to him.

Can Markiplier guess what his three most popular YouTube videos are?

Can he guess how many uploads he has?

How many Google results appear when you search his name?

A HEIST WITH MARKIPLIER is available to stream for free right now only on YouTube.

Visit YouTube.com/Markiplier to watch the special and join the museum heist!