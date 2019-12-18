Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

3-Year-Old Joanna Solis Returning To Preschool After Surviving Shooting

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
3-Year-Old Joanna Solis Returning To Preschool After Surviving Shooting

3-Year-Old Joanna Solis Returning To Preschool After Surviving Shooting

A three year old girl is returning to school Wednesday morning after she was shot three months ago while sitting in the backseat of a car.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbschicago

CBS Chicago 3-Year-Old Joanna Solis Returning To Preschool After Surviving Shooting https://t.co/GuEzpwONZN https://t.co/z7wJBoOk3q 3 hours ago

PatchIllinois

Patch Illinois 3-Year-Old Joanna Solis Returning To Preschool After Surviving Shooting https://t.co/4zzI1fLiSQ https://t.co/al9tb8idGN 4 hours ago

CarlyLuque13

Carly Luque RT @ViNguyen: NEW THIS MORNING: A 3-year-old girl is returning to school today. Joanna Solis was shot while sitting in the backseat of he… 6 hours ago

JoyceHutchens3

Joyce Hutchens RT @cbschicago: 3-Year-Old Joanna Solis Returning To Preschool After Surviving Shooting https://t.co/DABRAxZbZz https://t.co/PGyj2bgKJP 8 hours ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago 3-Year-Old Joanna Solis Returning To Preschool After Surviving Shooting https://t.co/DABRAxZbZz https://t.co/PGyj2bgKJP 8 hours ago

SkerrettMaritza

Maritza Skerrett 3-Year-Old Joanna Solis Returning To Preschool After Surviving Shooting https://t.co/WYFAgDOhM3 10 hours ago

ViNguyen

Vi Nguyen NEW THIS MORNING: A 3-year-old girl is returning to school today. Joanna Solis was shot while sitting in the back… https://t.co/vAEr6Yrf5J 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.