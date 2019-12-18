Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Keiynan Lonsdale Gets A Drag Makeover From The Vixen

Video Credit: THEM - Duration: 16:01s - Published < > Embed
Keiynan Lonsdale Gets A Drag Makeover From The Vixen

Keiynan Lonsdale Gets A Drag Makeover From The Vixen

Actor and musician Keiynan Lonsdale gets a drag makeover by drag superstar The Vixen from season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The two open up to each other about sexual identity and fluidity, the stigmas they face as people of color under the white gaze, and the spectrums of masculinity and femininity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wehavelaunch

Huey and The News RT @them: The two open up to each other about sexual identity and fluidity, the stigmas they face as people of color under the white gaze,… 3 days ago

them

Them. The two open up to each other about sexual identity and fluidity, the stigmas they face as people of color under th… https://t.co/JuK50mnOqH 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.