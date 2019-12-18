Keiynan Lonsdale Gets A Drag Makeover From The Vixen

Actor and musician Keiynan Lonsdale gets a drag makeover by drag superstar The Vixen from season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The two open up to each other about sexual identity and fluidity, the stigmas they face as people of color under the white gaze, and the spectrums of masculinity and femininity.