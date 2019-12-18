Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Verizon outage affecting customers nationwide has been resolved

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Verizon outage affecting customers nationwide has been resolved

Verizon outage affecting customers nationwide has been resolved

The company says the outage has been resolved and service is restored to customers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HD_KSank

I❤2🏍 RT @tvheidihatch: Does your fun suck today? You are not alone. Verizon outage affecting customers nationwide https://t.co/bgoSNDfOD0 36 minutes ago

tvheidihatch

Heidi Hatch Does your fun suck today? You are not alone. Verizon outage affecting customers nationwide https://t.co/bgoSNDfOD0 45 minutes ago

AMZDVM

Alaina Verizon Outage Reportedly Affecting Customers Nationwide https://t.co/juGEe21Z8I 3 hours ago

KUTV2News

KUTV 2News If you’re a Verizon customer who is having trouble with your phone, you’re not alone. https://t.co/BbICxtr5rU 3 hours ago

RachelA_Adler

Rachel A. Adler A Verizon outage is reportedly affecting customers nationwide, according to Down Detector and customer reports. https://t.co/cVp20RrZKN 4 hours ago

harrisinv2

harrisinv Verizon Outage Reportedly Affecting Customers Nationwide https://t.co/41AsbtdAz6 5 hours ago

doohbor

Rob Hood RT @ABC7News: JUST IN: A service outage is affecting many Verizon customers around the United States this morning: https://t.co/fgQM3J1xzQ… 6 hours ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida A Verizon outage is reportedly affecting customers nationwide, according to Down Detector and customer reports on T… https://t.co/p2d4VTmM60 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.