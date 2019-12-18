Late Night On Trump’s Letter To Pelosi

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers roasted Trump’s six-page tirade to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



Tweets about this msugrl33 RT @bulldoghill: “This might be the most deranged letter to Santa ever,” quipped ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, before teasing Trump’s jagged signatur… 15 minutes ago Patrick RT @scooterdawg: #MerryImpeachmas everyone! But until #MoscowMitch #LeningradLindsay, etc. realize seriousness of trump’s offenses, want to… 16 minutes ago SilverFox RT @washingtonpost: "Angry white mail": Late-night hosts mock Trump’s "bonkers" letter to Pelosi https://t.co/6zIOKZEs01 22 minutes ago Zane1 'Angry white mail': Late-night hosts mock Trump's 'bonkers' letter to Pelosi https://t.co/RlYdOjY5EF via @SFGate 25 minutes ago Cin City Sadly, with Trump, truth is always stranger than fiction. Imagine the BLOODBATH of REPUBLICAN EXPLODING HEADS had… https://t.co/pLVJ9LBHIX 31 minutes ago 12 Mile Geo RT @karaswisher: Ha: ‘Angry white mail’: Late-night hosts mock Trump’s ‘bonkers’ letter to Pelosi https://t.co/OpYSekMaSF 43 minutes ago Carolyn Charlton RT @LadyJYYC: “Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today,” - DJT Umm, I hate to harsh your buzz this morning but that in… 56 minutes ago frizbyman The Washington Post: ‘Angry white mail’: Late-night hosts mock Trump’s ‘bonkers’ letter to Pelosi. https://t.co/4A6wfFCHcC via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago