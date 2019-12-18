Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album

Gomez revealed Swift's reaction during a recent interview with KISS FM UK.

Gomez played the videos for "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" for Swift and her mother, Andrea.

It's gonna make me cry thinking about it because it wasn't just about how great the song was ... it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately.

, Selena Gomez, via KISS FM UK.

And they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life.

, Selena Gomez, via KISS FM UK.

To see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet.

It's like an older sister and an aunt.

, Selena Gomez, via KISS FM UK.

"Lose You to Love Me" is supposedly about Gomez's chaotic relationship with Justin Bieber.

"Look at Her Now" is an empowering song about being the best version of yourself.

Gomez's new album, 'RARE,' will be released on Jan.

10, 2020