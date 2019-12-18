Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album.

Gomez revealed Swift's reaction during a recent interview with KISS FM UK.

Gomez played the videos for "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" for Swift and her mother, Andrea.

It's gonna make me cry thinking about it because it wasn't just about how great the song was ... it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately.

, Selena Gomez, via KISS FM UK.

And they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life.

, Selena Gomez, via KISS FM UK.

To see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet.

It's like an older sister and an aunt.

, Selena Gomez, via KISS FM UK.

"Lose You to Love Me" is supposedly about Gomez's chaotic relationship with Justin Bieber.

"Look at Her Now" is an empowering song about being the best version of yourself.

Gomez's new album, 'RARE,' will be released on Jan.

10, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Taylor Swift Gets Emotional After Hearing Selena Gomez's New Album https://t.co/4u7JF45Q13 5 hours ago

slowslumbers

kay!!! ariana’s literally been open about her anxiety and she struggles giving speeches especially now because she gets em… https://t.co/fVex5viL5u 4 days ago

suggwellove

alicia• 🎄fan⭐️ watching the pros dance to Taylor Swift is going to make me so emotional like it was literally wrote for Joe and Di… https://t.co/7DMNIpa7i0 4 days ago

CrazyBengieFB_

Crazy Bengie F B™ 📷 taylorswifh: Taylor Swift gets emotional while accepting the award for Video of the Year Taylor Swift https://t.co/LzXA42uePu 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.