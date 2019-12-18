Global  

How Tech Has Changed Us Within the Last Decade

How Tech Has Changed Us Within the Last Decade

How Tech Has Changed Us Within the Last Decade

With our smart gadgets, smart driving and smart education, our tech has gotten a whole lot smarter within the last decade.

Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
