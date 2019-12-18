Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Earth’s Magnetic North Pole is Moving Towards Russia at Mysterious Speeds

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Earth’s Magnetic North Pole is Moving Towards Russia at Mysterious Speeds

Earth’s Magnetic North Pole is Moving Towards Russia at Mysterious Speeds

Our magnetic north pole is drifting towards Russia at record-breaking speeds, and scientists can’t yet explain it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

News_Republic

BarabooNewsRepublic Earth's magnetic north pole heading for Russia, and scientists are puzzled https://t.co/n541C1SJQW https://t.co/rZa0Z5wfJl 2 seconds ago

ChippewaHerald

Chippewa Herald The north magnetic pole has been slowly moving toward Russia since 1831, but its swift pace in recent years forced… https://t.co/AbXvfcc1fD 22 seconds ago

nabarre

Nena Allain Barre RT @cnni: Unlike its geographical poles, Earth's magnetic poles that serve as the foundation of our navigation are actively moving. https:/… 22 seconds ago

LompocRecord

Lompoc Record The north magnetic pole has been slowly moving toward Russia since 1831, but its swift pace in recent years forced… https://t.co/bmj06TVgIx 29 seconds ago

missoulian

Missoulian The north magnetic pole has been slowly moving toward Russia since 1831, but its swift pace in recent years forced… https://t.co/jylGraYICy 29 seconds ago

poststar

The Post-Star The north magnetic pole has been slowly moving toward Russia since 1831, but its swift pace in recent years forced… https://t.co/6h8ox9Odqy 29 seconds ago

thesouthern

Southern Illinoisan The north magnetic pole has been slowly moving toward Russia since 1831, but its swift pace in recent years forced… https://t.co/asv1nQBuDl 29 seconds ago

qctnews

QCT News The north magnetic pole has been slowly moving toward Russia since 1831, but its swift pace in recent years forced… https://t.co/2vTmZDkqXE 29 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.