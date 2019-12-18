Fans send volleyball team off to Pittsburgh

Proposed redevelopment.

Only two days left until the wisconsin badgers volleyball team takes on the baylor bears in the final four -- today badger fans and the uw band gathered at the fieldhouse to send the volleyball team off to pittsburgh.

This is the third time in school history that wisconsin has made it to the final four -- athletic director barry alvarez told them that it's their time to shine.

Barry alvarez- wisconsin athletic director 19:06:16 "don't make this game any bigger, this tournament any bigger than what it is.

We don't need any superhuman efforts.

We just want you to play like you can play and play like the great time that you are, and you'll bring home the bacon.")) 19:06:29 tiffany clark- senior libero 19:08:50 ((("we just want to thank you guys so much for the endless support.

You guys have stuck with us through the beginning of the season and through all of our success at the end.

Thank you so much."))) 19:09:02 the badgers and the bears faced off in september at the fieldhouse --- the bears won that game in 4 sets.

Wisconsin has not dropped a set in the ncaa tournment this year.

You can watch the game thursday at 7