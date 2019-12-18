Halting 737 MAX output could dent GDP 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:57s - Published Halting 737 MAX output could dent GDP Boeing's decision to stop production of its 737 MAX jets wil impact U.S. economic growth adn employment, analysts say. Fred Katayama reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eddie McCoven RT @freddiethekat: These aren't hot dog wieners. They're737 MAX fuselages sitting idly as Boeing gets set to halt the assembly lines next m… 6 hours ago Fred Katayama These aren't hot dog wieners. They're737 MAX fuselages sitting idly as Boeing gets set to halt the assembly lines n… https://t.co/l5bRX8G4RJ 7 hours ago MarketScreener.com Halting 737 MAX output could dent GDP #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/v1Ug5SV5wD https://t.co/8jt5HEFeNn 7 hours ago Maquinas Empacadoras Halting 737 MAX output could dent GDP... 7 hours ago Fred Katayama Boeing's 737 MAX production halt could dent economic growth and hurt smaller suppliers. https://t.co/iTQXsYo9DA @ReutersBiz $BA 7 hours ago