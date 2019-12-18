Global  

Sam Mendes' 1917 - Official "Awards" Trailer

Check out the official "Awards" trailer for Sam Mendes' 1917 starring George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch!

Release Date: December 25, 2019 1917 is a war movie directed by Sam Mendes, who also wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

It stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, with Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.
