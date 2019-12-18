Boeing To Launch Starliner Spacecraft In First Orbital Test Friday

Stand by Humanity RT @NASAexplores: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is a go for launch! 🚀 Friday is the day and 6:36 a.m. EST is the ⏰ Watch this event liv… 12 minutes ago

estee tabernac RT @MichaelGalanin: Boeing is set to launch its new Starliner spacecraft on its first flight to orbit. Source: The Verge https://t.co/Gty… 26 minutes ago

Kelly OBrien Burford An Atlas V rocket is set to launch to the International Space Station from Florida, carrying a spacecraft that’s ne… https://t.co/tg1dATosfV 28 minutes ago

Lunar News Network RT @verge: Boeing is set to launch its new Starliner spacecraft on its first flight to orbit https://t.co/mbfRQRhaME https://t.co/HRWxOzP3K8 38 minutes ago

Princess Nafi RT @Space_Station: The station has seen heavy traffic with the arrival of cargo ships bringing supplies and new science. Preparations for t… 39 minutes ago

Princess Nafi RT @BoeingSpace: Relax, #Starliner will take it from here! Astronauts can take control if needed, but this spacecraft is completely autonom… 40 minutes ago

Buti Alqubaisi RT @BoeingMidEast: WATCH the Boeing CST-100 #Starliner spacecraft launch into space atop an #AtlasV rocket, headed to the @Space_Station on… 55 minutes ago