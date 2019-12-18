UHV Golf Looks Ahead To Major February Tourney

Tournament.

The field for this big annual event, revealed tuesday afternoon.

The jaguar men and women will take on conference opponents our lady of the lake and the university of the southwest, along with louisiana college, the unversity of st.

Thomas, texas wesleyan, and three junior college teams. the uhv men, coming off a win at their fall classic.

The number of teams, rising 20 percent from last year's claud jacobs tourney, which pleases uhv golf head coach christi cano.

That's awesome.

We're really excited and that says a lot about our tournament that they enjoy coming and are telling other teams. we're looking forward to having them come this february.

The claud jacobs uhv collegiate invitational starts february 15th with a college-am, then the tourney is the next two days at victoria country club and the club at colony creek.