Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

UHV Golf Looks Ahead To Major February Tourney

Video Credit: KAVU-TV Victoria, TX - Published < > Embed
UHV Golf Looks Ahead To Major February TourneyJaguars Host Claud Jacobs Intercollegiate
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UHV Golf Looks Ahead To Major February Tourney

Tournament.

The field for this big annual event, revealed tuesday afternoon.

The jaguar men and women will take on conference opponents our lady of the lake and the university of the southwest, along with louisiana college, the unversity of st.

Thomas, texas wesleyan, and three junior college teams. the uhv men, coming off a win at their fall classic.

The number of teams, rising 20 percent from last year's claud jacobs tourney, which pleases uhv golf head coach christi cano.

That's awesome.

We're really excited and that says a lot about our tournament that they enjoy coming and are telling other teams. we're looking forward to having them come this february.

The claud jacobs uhv collegiate invitational starts february 15th with a college-am, then the tourney is the next two days at victoria country club and the club at colony creek.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrendsKey

Trends Key UHV Golf Looks Ahead To Major February Tourney https://t.co/KuWnLAMr3o https://t.co/2jUYNwWgYT 19 hours ago

WpstoreX

WPSTORE.XYZ UHV Golf Looks Ahead To Major February Tourney https://t.co/06UZygbvTh https://t.co/QJP7RA6WAd 19 hours ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now UHV Golf Looks Ahead To Major February Tourney https://t.co/oZAwYH9fgg https://t.co/wIFAmhto22 19 hours ago

GoogleTrendsOn1

Google Trends Online UHV Golf Looks Ahead To Major February Tourney https://t.co/SERD89rfEO https://t.co/LeRlmbXGZq 19 hours ago

BlogDady

Blog Dady UHV Golf Looks Ahead To Major February Tourney https://t.co/vHbjXcXVu3 https://t.co/SBVJtAVtZD 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.