Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sen. Susan Collins Officially Announces Reelection Campaign

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Sen. Susan Collins Officially Announces Reelection CampaignThe senator from Maine is running for her fifth term in office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy The Maine senator has been running campaign ads for months, but she hadn't officially announced plans to run. https://t.co/82wpcXrE3t 4 hours ago

joelawlorph

Joe Lawlor RT @KevinMillerPPH: Maine's @SenatorCollins officially announced she's seeking a fifth term on Wednesday, setting stage for what will likel… 6 hours ago

KevinMillerPPH

Kevin Miller Maine's @SenatorCollins officially announced she's seeking a fifth term on Wednesday, setting stage for what will l… https://t.co/E5vnOrzF3l 7 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy The Maine senator has been running campaign ads for months, but she hadn't officially announced plans to run. https://t.co/RVcAixwSNh 7 hours ago

susi_debra

Debra Susi 🌎🔥🆘 #CollinsIsNotForME Start packing your bags ⁦@SenatorCollins⁩. The people of Maine will see you at the ballot box!… https://t.co/QFK2kYGeOp 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.