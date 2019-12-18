More physician assistants to work in small towns under new Gundersen Health System Program

Thompson.

Medical professionals across the country are in high demand, leaving many hospitals understaffed...e specially in rural areas.

News 8's alec giannakopoulos is here to show us how one area medical center is trying to keep rural hospitals staffed.

Mike and martha... worldwide there is a 15 million person shortage in health care workers.

That's according to the world health organization.

With doctors, nurses, and physician assistants flocking to big cities to fill that demand....some smaller communities can be left behind.

In small towns across the country, lies a big problem.

"as you know health care shortages are the rule, not the exception."

Towns like whitehall face a constant need for medical professionals.

Gundersen health system is supplying small towns with physician assistants through it's new program.

"we saw a need to prepare pa's as they graduate from programs to practice in an environment that has limited physician supervision."

Under their new program...new pa's like chelsey... "can you show me where?"

And kimberly "are you a smoker?"

Are in a situation they're not used to.

"the point of putting us out here is to make us uncomfortable because it forces you to learn and it forces you to learn fast."

Unlike the facility they're more used to in la crosse, the whitehall location has fewer resources available.

"it's scary.

Really, especially knowing that you're potentially the only one."

And they've been learning more because of it.

"you don't have the resources that are in la crosse so you have to stay one step ahead at all times which has been challenging nats of beeping machine "but with time a little easier."

In addition to how to better do their job "you're going to feel a cold gel."

Two pa's are also learning how much they mean to their community.

"people seem very willing to accept the care here, they're very appreciative which isn't always the case in the bigger city."

"this whole community is then your family.

You cant get out of it.

If you take bad care of a patient, everyone's going to know it you know?

The program has phycician assistants working in both la crosse and whitehall to experience both working in smaller towns, an busier cities.

Gundersen health system wants to expand the program to have pa's head out to other smaller cities to get experience.

Thanks alec... currently those in the program have to have graduated and be licensed physician assistants... but gundersen health system hopes that eventually active