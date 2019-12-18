Kevin Hart's wife feels publicly humiliated

Kevin Hart's wife feels publicly humiliated The star's spouse Eniko Parrish fumed at her husband in the trailer for the new Netflix docuseries, 'Don't F**k This Up'.

In a video preview of the six-part series shows Eniko visibly angry and emotional as she tells him: Kevin was devastated when a former friend allegedly tried to extort him over a video of him with another woman but he is grateful to his wife for sticking by him.

He said: He said: