How To Raise Mentally Strong Kids

How To Raise Mentally Strong Kids

How To Raise Mentally Strong Kids

Mental health is often misunderstood.

It is turned into a toxic message for children.

It's unhealthy to tell children to hide their emotions, and that goes for both positive and negative emotion.

Business Insider compiled a list of five things parents should never say to their kids.

"It's no big deal." "Stop crying." "You're the smartest kid in the whole school." "Everything will work out fine." "Calm down."
6 Things Mentally Strong Parents Do To Raise Mentally Strong Children [Video]6 Things Mentally Strong Parents Do To Raise Mentally Strong Children

Raising mentally strong kids equipped to tackle life's toughest challenges requires parents to have a mental strength of their own. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

