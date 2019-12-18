Kenny Lynch dies aged 81 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:41s - Published British singer-songwriter Kenny Lynch has died at the age of 81. British singer-songwriter Kenny Lynch has died at the age of 81. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Monte OZ Kenny Lynch, British singer and actor, dies aged 81 https://t.co/inTo8fPmfg https://t.co/eqSMKu0SQp 22 minutes ago Peter Dunphy Saw him play in Maidstone a couple of years ago he was brilliant https://t.co/pRIw0kZfxa 23 minutes ago Monte OZ Kenny Lynch, British singer and actor, dies aged 81 https://t.co/DEjMtPXjcl https://t.co/1XUru6p7fg 24 minutes ago Monte OZ New post (Kenny Lynch, British singer and actor, dies aged 81) has been published on Monte Oz Live -… https://t.co/qvPYksqIUC 24 minutes ago NevidaBlog Kenny Lynch, British Singer And Actor, Dies Aged 81 https://t.co/ZTeaKiXrWl https://t.co/VunPnlGiFA 24 minutes ago george anderson RIP Sir Kenny Lynch! https://t.co/a8W7v18Zzv 29 minutes ago Fiona McMahon Kenny Lynch, actor and pop singer, dies aged 81 #KennyLynch https://t.co/5mS87q6XV9 48 minutes ago Efetunes British Singer And Actor Kenny Lynch Dies Aged 81. https://t.co/EgQTZaTNjo https://t.co/WPxS5D8QGV 50 minutes ago