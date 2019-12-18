Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Local officers bumping up patrols for porch pirates

Video Credit: KXLY - Published < > Embed
Local officers bumping up patrols for porch pirates

Local officers bumping up patrols for porch pirates

Only eight days are left on the calendar before Christmas Day.

You've really got to be keeping a watchful eye over your front step to make sure your packages make it on time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local officers bumping up patrols for porch pirates

Only eight days are left on the calendar before christmas day.you've really got to be keeping a watchful eye over your front step to make sure your packages make it on time.... Thieves are eyeing any packages left unattended to take for themselves.a lot of people know them as "porch pirates"they see your package on the front porch and if no one's around they run right up and steal it.

Our nikki torres is working for you tonight on how local police officers are bumping up patrols..

Nikki -- they're going the extra mile this week to make sure no one walks away with something that's not theirs... Porch pirate... Thief... Lurker -- whatever you call it, it's still stealing.

And it's a crime.

From focusing on neighborhood patrols to even baiting criminals... Police officers in spokane and coeur d'alene are doing everything they can to prevent someone from getting stolen from this christmas.

There is nothing worse than coming home to find your front porch bare of a package - that you're told already arrived.

...especially when you're fighting the calendar to christmas00:37:09:00.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.