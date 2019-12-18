Local officers bumping up patrols for porch pirates

Only eight days are left on the calendar before christmas day.you've really got to be keeping a watchful eye over your front step to make sure your packages make it on time.... Thieves are eyeing any packages left unattended to take for themselves.a lot of people know them as "porch pirates"they see your package on the front porch and if no one's around they run right up and steal it.

Our nikki torres is working for you tonight on how local police officers are bumping up patrols..

Nikki -- they're going the extra mile this week to make sure no one walks away with something that's not theirs... Porch pirate... Thief... Lurker -- whatever you call it, it's still stealing.

And it's a crime.

From focusing on neighborhood patrols to even baiting criminals... Police officers in spokane and coeur d'alene are doing everything they can to prevent someone from getting stolen from this christmas.

There is nothing worse than coming home to find your front porch bare of a package - that you're told already arrived.

...especially when you're fighting the calendar to christmas00:37:09:00.