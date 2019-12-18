Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Florence Pugh Named Entertainer Of The Year 2019

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:20s - Published < > Embed
Florence Pugh Named Entertainer Of The Year 2019

Florence Pugh Named Entertainer Of The Year 2019

The Associated Press has named Florence Pugh the 2019 Entertainer of the Year.

After starring in films "Little Women", "Midsommar", "Fighting With My Family", and the upcoming "Black Widow", Pugh discusses her career choices and reveals her dream role.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch: #FlorencePugh is named the 2019 Entertainer of the Year. After starring in films @LittleWomen,… https://t.co/83JkXeoxXv 19 hours ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré Florence Pugh Named Entertainer Of The Year 2019 https://t.co/4hcsekAaiJ 20 hours ago

newscourier

The News Courier Actress Florence Pugh named breakthough entertainer of the year. https://t.co/nWe5FXWDTk 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.