Paula Patton Talks "Sacrifice," Her New BET+ Original Movie

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 20:37s - Published < > Embed
Paula Patton Talks "Sacrifice," Her New BET+ Original Movie

The BET+ original film, "Sacrifice," takes place in Los Angeles and follows Daniella Hernandez (Paula Patton), a highly sought after entertainment lawyer.

Daniella has a reputation that proves problematic to LA law enforcement, forcing her to be at odds with her sorority sister-turned-nemesis DA Beverly Rucker.

In an attempt to protect her clients, Daniella enlists the services of her resourceful assistant and a young ex-hacker and tech genius.
