Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence
The 23-year-old rapper has been
sentenced for his involvement in racketeering,
conspiracy, firearms offense and narcotics trafficking
as part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.
He was sentenced to
24 months in prison, 13 of which
have already been served.
He was also ordered five years supervised release, 300 hours of community service and fined $35,000.
6ix9ine originally faced 47 years
in prison but received a more lenient
sentence after testifying against
his former gang members.
The rapper was previously
convicted of using a minor in
a sexual performance in 2018