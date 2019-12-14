Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence.

The 23-year-old rapper has been sentenced for his involvement in racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offense and narcotics trafficking as part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, 13 of which have already been served.

.

He was also ordered five years supervised release, 300 hours of community service and fined $35,000.

6ix9ine originally faced 47 years in prison but received a more lenient sentence after testifying against his former gang members.

The rapper was previously convicted of using a minor in a sexual performance in 2018