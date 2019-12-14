Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence.

The 23-year-old rapper has been sentenced for his involvement in racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offense and narcotics trafficking as part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, 13 of which have already been served.

.

He was also ordered five years supervised release, 300 hours of community service and fined $35,000.

6ix9ine originally faced 47 years in prison but received a more lenient sentence after testifying against his former gang members.

The rapper was previously convicted of using a minor in a sexual performance in 2018
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

6ix9ine’s Baby Mother Sara Molina Reacts To His 2-Year Prison Sentence: “LMFAOOO”

6ix9ine’s Baby Mother Sara Molina Reacts To His 2-Year Prison Sentence: “LMFAOOO”New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s baby mother doesn’t sound like she’s going to count down the...
SOHH - Published

Tekashi69 Sentenced to TWO Years In Prison!

Tekashi69 Sentenced to TWO Years In Prison!It's not often that a two-year prison sentence is considered cause for celebration. But Tekshi69...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brooklyn Native Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2 Years In Prison For Racketeering [Video]Brooklyn Native Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets 2 Years In Prison For Racketeering

The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for his entanglement with a violent street gang that fueled his rise to fame, but was spared a much harsher possible sentence..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published

An app that helps incarcerated people stay connected to their families | Marcus Bullock [Video]An app that helps incarcerated people stay connected to their families | Marcus Bullock

Over his eight-year prison sentence, Marcus Bullock was sustained by his mother's love -- and by the daily letters and photos she sent of life on the outside. Years later, as an entrepreneur, Bullock..

Credit: TED     Duration: 15:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.