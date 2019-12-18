Pro-impeachment rally taking place in Spokane

Happening right now in downtown spokane... Ahead of tomorrow's expected vote, citizens are beginning to gather for a pro- impeachment rally against president donald trump... Similar rallies are happening all across the country - both for and against the president's removal from office... Our kyle simchuk is outside the thomas foley courthouse downtown...kyle?

The protest doesn't officially start until 5:30 but veterans were encouraged to show up around 4 to write letters which are being delivered to congresswoman cathy mcmorris rodgers and washington senators patty murray and maria cantwell.

More than 600 other groups in 40 states are holding similar 'nobody is above the law protests'.