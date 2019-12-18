Global  

Pro-impeachment rally taking place in Spokane

Pro-impeachment rally taking place in Spokane

Pro-impeachment rally taking place in Spokane

Ahead of tomorrow's expected vote, citizens are beginning to gather for a pro-impeachment rally against President Donald Trump.
Pro-impeachment rally taking place in Spokane

Ahead of tomorrow's expected vote, citizens are beginning to gather for a pro- impeachment rally against president donald trump... Similar rallies are happening all across the country - both for and against the president's removal from office...

The protest doesn't officially start until 5:30 but veterans were encouraged to show up around 4 to write letters which are being delivered to congresswoman cathy mcmorris rodgers and washington senators patty murray and maria cantwell.

The protest doesn't officially start until 5:30 but veterans were encouraged to show up around 4 to write letters which are being delivered to congresswoman cathy mcmorris rodgers and washington senators patty murray and maria cantwell.

More than 600 other groups in 40 states are holding similar 'nobody is above the law protests'.




