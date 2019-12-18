NFL Pro Bowl Snubs Tom Brady for First Time in Over a Decade
2008 was the last time he was
not picked for the game.
That year, the three-time NFL MVP missed the season due
to a leg injury.
The six-time Super Bowl winner
has made 14 trips to the Pro Bowl.
The snub comes despite the Patriots holding a 11-3 record this season.
In 14 games, Brady has
recorded 21 TD passes
and 3,565 throwing yards.
His completion percentage
and rating are on pace
for a career low.
For the Pro Bowl this year,
Brady will give way to
Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens quarterback will
start for the AFC in the game.
Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson were also chosen out of the AFC