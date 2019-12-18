NFL Pro Bowl Snubs Tom Brady for First Time in Over a Decade

2008 was the last time he was not picked for the game.

That year, the three-time NFL MVP missed the season due to a leg injury.

The six-time Super Bowl winner has made 14 trips to the Pro Bowl.

The snub comes despite the Patriots holding a 11-3 record this season.

In 14 games, Brady has recorded 21 TD passes and 3,565 throwing yards.

His completion percentage and rating are on pace for a career low.

For the Pro Bowl this year, Brady will give way to Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens quarterback will start for the AFC in the game.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson were also chosen out of the AFC