Kathy Bates Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Titanic' to 'American Horror Story'

Kathy Bates takes us through her illustrious career, including her roles in 'Taking Off,' 'Straight Time,' 'Misery,' 'Fried Green Tomatoes,' 'Dolores Claiborne,' 'Titanic,' 'Primary Colors,' 'The Waterboy,' 'Revolutionary Road,' 'American Horror Story' and 'Richard Jewell.'

Kathy Bates stars in 'Richard Jewell,' in theaters everywhere.