Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Actor Harry Hamlin Speaks On The Play By Joshua Ravetch, "One November Yankee"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 27:30s - Published < > Embed
Actor Harry Hamlin Speaks On The Play By Joshua Ravetch, 'One November Yankee'

Actor Harry Hamlin Speaks On The Play By Joshua Ravetch, "One November Yankee"

One plane, two actors (Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers) and three intricately interwoven stories.

Joshua Ravetch’s new play, "One November Yankee," explores human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash that ripples across the lives of six characters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.