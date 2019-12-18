Actor Harry Hamlin Speaks On The Play By Joshua Ravetch, "One November Yankee"
One plane, two actors (Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers) and three intricately interwoven stories.
Joshua Ravetch’s new play, "One November Yankee," explores human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash that ripples across the lives of six characters.