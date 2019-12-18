Global  

Thornberry enters Labour leadership race

Emily Thornberry is the first candidate to confirm she is entering the race -- with speculation that Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey could all put themselves forward.
