Puppies Linked to Multi-State Infection Outbreak

The CDC says Campylobacter jejuni has affected 30 people in many areas.

It has led to four hospitalizations, but no fatalities have yet been reported.

The health agency says that the cause may be....puppies.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that puppies purchased from pet stores are the likely source of this outbreak.

Many of the cases had contact with puppies or were employees at pet stores, including Petland.

Symptoms, which last around seven days, include fever and diarrhea.

To avoid getting sick, take your puppy to the vet right after purchase or adoption.

Use disinfectant on any area in your house that they pee, poop or vomit on.

Be sure to also notify the person or place who sold your puppy if it gets sick after a few days