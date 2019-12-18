Impeachment rally held in West Palm Beach

REPORTING THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES HAS ENOUGHVOTES TO IMPEACH PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP - WITH THEMAJORITY NOW IN 'FAVOR' THATVOTE EXPECTED TOMORROW.---MEANTIME,..HUNDREDS OFACTIVITS ARE GATHERING IN OURAREA AS PART OF THE "NOBODYABOVE THE LAW" RALLIES.

YOUARE LOOKING LIVE AT ONE OFTHEM RIGHT NOW IN WEST PALMBEACH .==.

Where supportersTHIS IS JUST ONE OF HUNDREDSOF PROTESTS TAKING PLACENATIONWIDE.TONIGHT AT 6, WE'LL TA