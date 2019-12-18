Global  

Impeachment rally held in West Palm Beach

Impeachment rally held in West Palm Beach

Impeachment rally held in West Palm Beach

Hundreds of activists gathered in West Palm Beach on Tuesday night for a rally in support of impeaching President Donald Trump.
Impeachment rally held in West Palm Beach

REPORTING THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES HAS ENOUGHVOTES TO IMPEACH PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP - WITH THEMAJORITY NOW IN 'FAVOR' THATVOTE EXPECTED TOMORROW.---MEANTIME,..HUNDREDS OFACTIVITS ARE GATHERING IN OURAREA AS PART OF THE "NOBODYABOVE THE LAW" RALLIES.

YOUARE LOOKING LIVE AT ONE OFTHEM RIGHT NOW IN WEST PALMBEACH .==.

Where supportersTHIS IS JUST ONE OF HUNDREDSOF PROTESTS TAKING PLACENATIONWIDE.TONIGHT AT 6, WE'LL TA




