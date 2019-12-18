Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment

Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment

House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has opened debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, arguing that his actions have left legislators with "no choice" but to act.

Ms Pelosi said she opened debate "solemnly and sadly", insisting if the House does not act now, "we would be derelict in our duty".

She said Mr Trump used his office to obtain an "improper political benefit" from Ukraine at the expense of the nation's security.

She said the House was forced to add a second article of impeachment against the president, obstruction of Congress, because "never before in the history of our nation have we seen a president declare and act as he is above the law".

After a day of debate, the House will vote on the two articles of impeachment against the Republican president later on Wednesday.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit him in a trial next year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZSeide

Heba RT @BBCWorld: "It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary - he gave us no choice," said Speaker Nancy Pe… 5 seconds ago

above_the_chaos

David the Nationalist Patriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 RT @Doodisgirl: Pelosi says that “President Trump gave Democrats no choice..” She’s right, of course. If their #ImpeachmentDay sham fails,… 2 minutes ago

Aledajane

Aleda❌ NO DM’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Trump 'gave us no choice' in opening remarks https://t.co/ukc5Talr86. T… https://t.co/7RyzBVTPDy 2 minutes ago

aonghusono1

Aonghus OReilly Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Pelosi says Trump gave Democrats 'no choice' as House heads for historic impeach - https://t.co/pKfYR8P4Gp 2 minutes ago

rhododendronfan

Fata Padgitt RT @ABC: BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Pelosi opens debate on impeachment: "It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment n… 3 minutes ago

PatriciaBetz7

Patricia Betz RT @TIME: “It is tragic that the President’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.” https://t.co/BQlPEg6ATN 4 minutes ago

kraus_read

Read Kraus RT @Reuters: 'He gave us no choice': House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gives an opening address for #ImpeachmentDay debates. Follow our live blog:… 5 minutes ago

trump_enemy

Trump’s Enemy Number One RT @peterbakernyt: Pelosi: “I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.