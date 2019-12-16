Global  

Visa is warning of hacks at the gas pump

Visa is warning of hacks at the gas pumpVisa is warning cybercrime teams have found a weak spot in gas station networks.
PROTECT YOUR CREDIT CARDINFORMATION AT THE GAS PUMP!VISA IS WARNING CYBERCRIME TEAMSHAVE FOUND A WEAKSPOT IN GAS STATION NETWORKS.

ITSAYS CYBERCRIME GROUPS INSTALLEDPOS MALWARE AFTER GAINING ACCESSTO THE GAS STATION'SNETWORK.VISA SAYS THE POS ATTACKS AREMORE SOPHISTICATEDTHAN CREDIT CARD SKIMMERS.THE COMPANY IS WARNING CONSUMERSTO KEEP ON EYE ONTHE CHARGES POSTED ON THEIRACCOUNTS.SOME BIG NAMES IN TECH ARE




