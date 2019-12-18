Body shop repairs Jeep vandalized with racial slurs for free 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published Body shop repairs Jeep vandalized with racial slurs for free A woman's Jeep Cherokee was damaged after an unknown person spray-painted a swastika and obscenities all over it, and now an auto body shop is repairing the damage for free. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this AmericansAA-Minneapolis Chapter RT @StopAntisemites: After a #Cleveland woman’s Jeep was vandalized with a #swastika and sexual graffiti, an amazing auto body shop stepped… 12 hours ago Greg "The Brahma Bull" Maruska RT @Mandalorian_Ren: BARBERTON, Ohio, Body shop repairs Jeep vandalized with racial slurs for free. https://t.co/nTiCOkwicu 3 days ago KodoAndSangha Woman's jeep vandalized with racial slurs, swastika; auto shop steps up to repair damage for free https://t.co/xumxEAD1ad 3 days ago Ren BARBERTON, Ohio, Body shop repairs Jeep vandalized with racial slurs for free. https://t.co/nTiCOkwicu 3 days ago