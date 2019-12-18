Global  

Body shop repairs Jeep vandalized with racial slurs for free

Body shop repairs Jeep vandalized with racial slurs for free

Body shop repairs Jeep vandalized with racial slurs for free

A woman's Jeep Cherokee was damaged after an unknown person spray-painted a swastika and obscenities all over it, and now an auto body shop is repairing the damage for free.
