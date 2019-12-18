Global  

Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter & Dalvin Cook Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl

Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter & Dalvin Cook Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl

Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter & Dalvin Cook Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl

Three Minnesota Vikings have been selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida this January.

Katie Johnston reports.
