Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

88-Year-Old Woman Has Dream Come True On Flight

Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
88-Year-Old Woman Has Dream Come True On Flight

88-Year-Old Woman Has Dream Come True On Flight

A passenger on a Virgin Atlantic Flight gave up his first-class seat to an 88-year-old woman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

simplyrosellc

ROSE CHRISTOPHER Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old woman, makes her 'dream' come true https://t.co/TP3IOmQluu 3 minutes ago

Country1025WKLB

Country 102.5 A man who learned that an 88 year old woman on his flight has always dreamed about flying first class traded seats… https://t.co/mxlK01Iu8b 11 minutes ago

cl_wisdom

Clinton-Clan Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old woman, makes her 'dream' come true https://t.co/pzmbUTCY8P 11 minutes ago

minntrav

Marc Friedman Something every business hot-shot should do at least once. Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old wo… https://t.co/KtZuMpbiLc 13 minutes ago

social_rosie

Social Rosie Man Trades First Class Seat For Seat Next To Toilet With 88-Year-Old Woman To Make Her Dream Come True - https://t.co/IzbnGN3e6T 16 minutes ago

STRICKLERVILLE

Shawn E. Strickler Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old woman, makes her 'dream' come true: 'No one asked him to' https://t.co/GCdtN2fN1r 21 minutes ago

CharlesCeeJay

I'amCharles RT @BlackAmericaWeb: Plane Passenger Gives First-Class Seat To 88-Year-Old Woman, Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True https://t.co/Wn3ypRGRVw https… 24 minutes ago

debwrites

Deborah Henry Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old woman, makes her 'dream' come true: 'No one asked him to'… https://t.co/Pe8Bn9XAOd 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.