88-Year-Old Woman Has Dream Come True On Flight 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 01:32s - Published 88-Year-Old Woman Has Dream Come True On Flight A passenger on a Virgin Atlantic Flight gave up his first-class seat to an 88-year-old woman. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ROSE CHRISTOPHER Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old woman, makes her 'dream' come true https://t.co/TP3IOmQluu 3 minutes ago Country 102.5 A man who learned that an 88 year old woman on his flight has always dreamed about flying first class traded seats… https://t.co/mxlK01Iu8b 11 minutes ago Clinton-Clan Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old woman, makes her 'dream' come true https://t.co/pzmbUTCY8P 11 minutes ago Marc Friedman Something every business hot-shot should do at least once. Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old wo… https://t.co/KtZuMpbiLc 13 minutes ago Social Rosie Man Trades First Class Seat For Seat Next To Toilet With 88-Year-Old Woman To Make Her Dream Come True - https://t.co/IzbnGN3e6T 16 minutes ago Shawn E. Strickler Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old woman, makes her 'dream' come true: 'No one asked him to' https://t.co/GCdtN2fN1r 21 minutes ago I'amCharles RT @BlackAmericaWeb: Plane Passenger Gives First-Class Seat To 88-Year-Old Woman, Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True https://t.co/Wn3ypRGRVw https… 24 minutes ago Deborah Henry Plane passenger gives first-class seat to 88-year-old woman, makes her 'dream' come true: 'No one asked him to'… https://t.co/Pe8Bn9XAOd 25 minutes ago