Julianne Hough Gets Blunt Bob

When Julianne Hough is ready to change her hair — even if it's a subtle change — she relies on her go-to stylist and longtime friend, Riawna Capri.

Being on the cusp of a whole new decade is as good a reason as any for a hair makeover, and it seems Hough agrees.

The dancer and actress called up her homie Capri, and together, they decided to cut her hair into a '90s-inspired bob that's unlike any style she's had before.

Hough typically wears her short hair slightly messy with texture throughout.
