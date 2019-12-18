Mariah Carey Superfan Hits a High Note with His Popular Christmas Display 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:46s - Published Mariah Carey Superfan Hits a High Note with His Popular Christmas Display A California man`s Mariah Carey Christmas display has gained him national attention and this year, his light show is back and even better than before. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aaron Cantrell Mariah Carey superfan hits a high note with his popular Orangevale Christmas display - https://t.co/gWWSfwLcrc 3 days ago Mariah Carey Show Mariah Carey superfan hits a high note with his popular Orangevale Christmas display - KTXL FOX 40 Sacramento https://t.co/OwSnMhJ1e2 4 days ago FOX40 News An Orangevale man's Mariah Carey Christmas display has gained him national attention and this year, his light show… https://t.co/QgARTGAp2i 4 days ago Papi Mariah Carey superfan hits a high note with his popular Orangevale Christmas display – FOX40… https://t.co/osjejKJR7w 4 days ago J.T. Waterman RT @FOX40: An Orangevale man's Mariah Carey Christmas display has gained him national attention and this year, his light show is back and e… 4 days ago FOX40 News An Orangevale man's Mariah Carey Christmas display has gained him national attention and this year, his light show… https://t.co/VhVN9ZvVIh 4 days ago MimiMariah News Mariah Carey superfan hits a high note with his popular Orangevale Christmas display https://t.co/e852LgMeUx 4 days ago FOX40 News Mariah Carey superfan hits a high note with his popular Orangevale Christmas display https://t.co/QLs3hiOvOj 5 days ago