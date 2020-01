Heartwarming Reunion for Dog Back with Owners After Their Six-Month Deployment 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 00:39s - Published Heartwarming Reunion for Dog Back with Owners After Their Six-Month Deployment Time away from home is always hard on military families, including four-legged family members. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Heartwarming Reunion for Dog Back with Owners After Their Six-Month Deployment OFFICIALS SAY THE NEW SCRATCHEROFFICIALS SAY THE NEW SCRATCHERGOES ON SALE ON FRIDAY.GOES ON SALE ON FRIDAY.CHA CHING.CHA CHING.HEY, EVERYBODY WANTS ME HOMECHA CHING.HEY, EVERYBODY WANTS ME HOMEFOR THE HOLIDAYS, RIGHT?HEY, EVERYBODY WANTS ME HOMEFOR THE HOLIDAYS, RIGHT?FOR THE HOLIDAYS, RIGHT?THIS MORNING MORE THAN TWOTHIS MORNING MORE THAN TWOHUNDRED TINKER AIRMEN AND WOMENHUNDRED TINKER AIRMEN AND WOMENARE HOME AFTER A SIX MONTH STINTARE HOME AFTER A SIX MONTH STINTIN THE MIDDLE EAST.ARE HOME AFTER A SIX MONTH STINTIN THE MIDDLE EAST.





You Might Like

Tweets about this