Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A Quiet Place 2

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
A Quiet Place 2

A Quiet Place 2

A Quiet Place Part II - Full movie Trailer Coming New Year's Day - Plot synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Directed by John Krasinski starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou release date March 20, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

This 30-second 'A Quiet Place' sequel clip is already too stressful

Don't step on that twig, Emily Blunt! A 30-second clip of A Quiet Place Part II, in which arguably...
Mashable - Published

Watch: A QUIET PLACE PART II Teaser Promises Big Expectations

Watch: A QUIET PLACE PART II Teaser Promises Big ExpectationsThe trend in Hollywood sequels isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Paramount Pictures has teased fans...
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MutiaRatissa

RATISSA MUTIA RT @WatchmenID: A Quiet Place Part II Maret 2020! https://t.co/thcZoWv4bg 27 seconds ago

Gooniekorn99

Jack A Quiet Place 2: A Quieter Place 30 seconds ago

Darm0925

Aline Moreno RT @CultureCrave: First full trailer for ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is dropping New Years Day https://t.co/w1JIjszrgp 41 seconds ago

adhaputraa

Achmad Adha Putra RT @CenayangFilm: A Quiet Place 2 first look https://t.co/GFb7TWoSv8 47 seconds ago

msstacey22

Stacey S. They made A Quiet Place 2!!!! Yessssss!!! 48 seconds ago

damianssj4_

Damian Taylor A quiet place 2 🤢 1 minute ago

skidote

𝔫𝔬𝔦 @moviemenfess a quiet place 2 minutes ago

drjoelshulkin

Joel Shulkin, MD A Quiet Place 2: Harlem Muffle https://t.co/pneOsBsBVA 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'A Quiet Place Part II' Announcement Trailer [Video]'A Quiet Place Part II' Announcement Trailer

A Quiet Place Part II Announcement Trailer - Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

The Reveal Of 'A Quiet Place: Part II' [Video]The Reveal Of 'A Quiet Place: Part II'

Check it out.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.