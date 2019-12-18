Global  

FDA targets e-cigs that hook teens

By May of next year, e-cigarette makers must submit applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proving that their products provide a net benefit to public health.

If a company fails to make its case, the FDA has the power to order its products off the market.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
E-cigarette makers, like Juul, have just a few months left to prove to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that they are safe enough to stay on the market.

That’s because the FDA has ordered such companies to submit paperwork by May - proving that their products provide a net benefit to public health.

It's a big hurdle for e-cigarette makers.

Juul - the U.S. market leader - has advertised its products as ‘a satisfying alternative to cigarettes.’ But recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that electronic cigarettes are having little impact in reducing traditional cigarette smoking in the United States.

In fact, recent federal data shows 41 percent of adult e-cigarette users continue to also smoke cigarettes.

And - there’s explosive growth in teenage vaping.

Between 2017 and 2018 - use of e-cigarettes by high-school students shot up by 78 percent, according to CDC and FDA data.

Juul - the brand of choice among high schoolers - has said it's committed to working with regulators to combat underage use.




